NAV Lands At No.1 On R&B/Hip-Hop And Rap Charts For Third Consecutive Time

NAV - Photo: Timothy Norris/WireImage

XO Records/Republic Records artist NAV’s fourth album, Demons Protected by Angels, has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop and Rap Charts, his third straight album to achieve the top spots.

The album debuted at No.2 overall on the Billboard Top 200 Charts selling 67,000 total with 60+ Million streams and 26,000+ album sales. Demons Protected by Angels, which was executive produced by NAV & Amir “Cash” Esmailian, features Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Future, Don Toliver, Lil Durk, Bryson Tiller, Babyface Ray, and Realest K with production from NAV, Wheezy, Pro Logic, Boi 1da, Money Musik, Tay Keith, BenjiCold, Rex Kudo, and more. The album art was created by famed German-born, New York City-based visual artist Erik Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAV has unveiled a few music videos to celebrate the new release as well. Just two days after he dropped a video for “One Time” with Future and Don Toliver, NAV revealed a visual for “Never Sleep” with Lil Baby and Travis Scott.

In the video, NAV, Travis Scott, and Lil Baby head to Las Vegas, showing up on card tables, slot machines, and more. Directed by Evan Larsen, the video also includes a cameo from The Weeknd.

The video for “One Time” was directed by Spike Jordan and follows NAV, Future, and Don Toliver as they converge at the supernatural One Time Motel.

“Never Sleep” quickly amassed over 40 million streams in a month. “Wrong Decisions” also features production from NAV. On the track, he taps into his signature vulnerability, rapping, “Had to get it all by myself, I ain’t have a choice/ When you got nobody around, it’s hard to enjoy/ In public, wearin’ my chain, I make sure I show it / Always feel like something’s missin’, I’m just tryna fill my void.”

NAV’s most recent effort, his 2020 Emergency Tsunami mixtape, garnered praise from GQ, Complex, Hypebeast, and more, plus earned Nav his debut late-night TV performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! His past two studio albums, Good Intentions (2020) and Bad Habits(2019), debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Top 100.

Buy or stream Demons Protected By Angels.