Ne-Yo Releases Trailer For His ‘In My Own Words’ Mini Documentary

Ne-Yo - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

Ne-Yo has unveiled a short trailer for his forthcoming mini documentary entitled In My Own Words. The story is set to premiere on Ne-Yo’s YouTube page later this month.

The short documentary is about Ne-Yo’s journey to making his first album, balancing his career with family life, and reflecting on the challenges of 2020. It features intimate interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and poignant reflections on the importance of family and the events that have shaped his life and the world. The film offers a unique and personal look at the musician’s story of determination and perseverance.

Ne-Yo “In My Own Words” Documentary (Trailer)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Back in November, Ne-Yo unveiled a Deluxe Edition of his first and only holiday album, Another Kind of Christmas. To celebrate the release, Ne-Yo unveiled a previously unreleased track, “Everyday Is A Holiday.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Originally released in 2019 on Motown, Another Kind Of Christmas featuring standout cuts like “It’s For Everybody” and a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want To Come Home For Christmas.”

Back in September, Ne-Yo released a music video for his single “Layin’ Low” with Zae France. The visual was directed by Rook and finds Ne-Yo and Zae linking up together for a pool party at a lavish mansion.

Ne-Yo’s collaboration with Zae originally appeared on his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, which he dropped in July via Motown Records. The 13-song body of work also features additional collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, and Trippie Redd.

Self Explanatory is Ne-Yo’s first album release since 2018, when he dropped Good Man, which included collaborations with Romeo Santos, Stefflon Don, Bebe Rexha, PartyNextDoor, and more.

Ne-Yo initially sparked excitement for Self Explanatory with the banger “You Got The Body,” for which Rolling Stone declared, “Ne-Yo turns up the heat,” while VIBE hailed the ideo as “hypnotic.” Also on the album, the fan favorite single “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu] notably generated 3.6 million Spotify streams and over 3.2 million YouTube views on the accompanying music video.

Listen to the best of Ne-Yo on Apple Music and Spotify.