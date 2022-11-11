Ne-Yo Releases ‘Another Kind Of Christmas (Deluxe Edition)’

Ne-Yo, ‘Another Kind Of Christmas’ - Photo: Courtesy of Motown Records

Ne-Yo has unveiled a Deluxe Edition of his first and only holiday album, Another Kind of Christmas, To celebrate the release, Ne-Yo has unveiled a previously unreleased track, “Everyday Is A Holiday.”

Originally released in 2019 on Motown, Another Kind Of Christmas featuring standout cuts like “It’s For Everybody” and a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “I Want To Come Home For Christmas.”

Everyday Is A Holiday

Back in September, Ne-Yo released a music video for his single “Layin’ Low” with Zae France. The visual was directed by Rook and finds Ne-Yo and Zae linking up together for a pool party at a lavish mansion.

Ne-Yo’s collaboration with Zae originally appeared on his eighth studio album, Self Explanatory, which he dropped in July via Motown Records. The 13-song body of work also features additional collaborations with Yung Bleu, Jeremih, and Trippie Redd.

Self Explanatory is Ne-Yo’s first album release since 2018, when he dropped Good Man, which included collaborations with Romeo Santos, Stefflon Don, Bebe Rexha, PartyNextDoor, and more.

Ne-Yo initially sparked excitement for Self Explanatory with the banger “You Got The Body,” for which Rolling Stone declared, “Ne-Yo turns up the heat,” while VIBE hailed the ideo as “hypnotic.” Also on the album, the fan favorite single “Stay Down” [feat. Yung Bleu] notably generated 3.6 million Spotify streams and over 3.2 million YouTube views on the accompanying music video.

Ne-Yo first began teasing the project in June with the aforementioned “You Got The Body.” It followed another popular 2021 track, “What If,” which found Ne-Yo recalling a lost love and wondering what would have happened if they hadn’t parted. Ne-Yo recorded “What If” in London with producers Ebenezer and Magnus Klausen. Curtis “Sauce” Wilson produced the vocals. Ne-Yo performed along with a troupe of dancers in the striking black & white video for “What If,” which was made in partnership with Shutterstock.

