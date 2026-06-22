NEEDTOBREATHE Release New Single ‘Last Drink’

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

GRAMMY-nominated rock band NEEDTOBREATHE is getting vulnerable on their latest single, “Last Drink.” The track, which comes after the March release of their The Long Surrender album, continues the foursome’s signature themes of redemption and gratitude.

“‘Last Drink’ is a song about the freedom that comes from The Long Surrender. Sometimes, pursuing what we care about means leaving other things behind,” lead vocalist Bear Rinehart said in a statement. “There were several things I chose to leave behind in this chapter of my life, but the things I gave up in the last year haven’t felt like sacrifices at all in hindsight. Their absence has created more space for me to care about the ones I love. I’m thankful to the band for joining me on this journey, and I’m thankful to y’all for listening.”

“Be my anchor in the passin’ storm / Be my roots by the rivеr and pull from the water / That’ll never let me thirst no more,” Rinehart passionately croons atop a hopeful melody that blends soulful rock, Americana, and gospel-infused harmonies.

NEEDTOBREATHE - Last Drink [Official Audio]

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“Last Drink” follows The Long Surrender, their 10th album produced alongside GRAMMY Award-winner Dave Cobb and recorded last year at his studio in Savannah, GA. Featuring singles “Momma Loves Me,” “Where You Call Home,” and the title track, the LP peaked at No. 22 on the Top Americana/Folk Albums chart.

NEEDTOBREATHE are currently prepping their The Long Surrender Tour. The 25-date trek kicks off August 12 in Maryland Heights, MO, and will head to amphitheaters nationwide. The band will hit cities like Los Angeles, Seattle, and Austin before wrapping up on September 20 in Greenville, SC. The band will be joined by longtime friends and collaborators, husband-and-wife indie-folk duo, Drew & Ellie Holcomb. Additional tour dates will be shared in the coming months.

Listen to NEEDTOBREATHE’s “Last Drink” here.