NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The Long Surrender Tour

Cover: Courtesy of MCA Nashville

NEEDTOBREATHE has announced the first leg of their headline The Long Surrender Tour. The 25-date run kicks off August 12 at the Saint Louis Music Park in Maryland Heights, MO, and will head to amphitheaters nationwide. The shows wrap up September 20 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

The band will be accompanied by longtime friends and collaborators, husband-and-wife indie-folk duo, Drew & Ellie Holcomb. Additional tour dates will be announced in the coming months.

NEEDTOBREATHE’s Insiders Fanclub will have access to presale on Monday, March 16th at 12:00 PM ET, artist presale begins Tuesday, March 17 at 10:00 AM local time, local presales begin on Wednesday, March 18th at 10:00 AM local time, and Spotify presale begins Thursday, March 19 at 10:00 AM local time. All presales will close at 11:59 PM local time on Thursday, March 19 and tickets will be available to the public on March 20th at 10:00 AM local time.

NEEDTOBREATHE - "The Long Surrender" [Official Lyric Video]

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NEEDTOBREATHE will release a new album, titled The Long Surrender, on March 27 via MCA. The Grammy-nominated band’s 10th studio album was produced by David Cobb and recorded last year at his studio in Savannah, GA.

“In the beginning, I didn’t even think I was writing for a record—I was just writing in a therapeutic way, trying to get my head around what I wanted my life to look like going forward,” lead singer Bear Rinehart shared in a press release. “There’s always been a guardedness as far as how personal I get in the songs, or how overtly I express certain things, but this time I was writing everything down as I was going through it. It felt like the songs were coming from a different place, and where we ended up almost feels like a whole new band.”

Listen to NNEDTOBREATHE’s title track from The Long Surrender here.