Niall Horan Adds New UK, Ireland Dates To ‘The Show – Live On Tour 2024’ Itinerary

Niall Horan

Niall Horan has announced 6 new tour dates across the UK and Ireland as part of “The Show – Live On Tour 2024” next year. The new dates include a show at London’s The O2, new shows extending the UK dates to Leeds, Newcastle and Aberdeen, and additional new dates in Manchester and Dublin.

Tickets go on sale on Friday September 8 at 10am, with the Artist, O2 and Manchester Co-op Live Member presale at 10am on September 6, and the other venues presale at 10am on September 7.

“The Show – Live On Tour 2024” is Horan’s biggest tour yet and first headline run since 2018’s “Flicker World Tour.” He’ll be performing songs from all three of his solo albums, including recent UK No.1 album The Show.

The Irish singer-songwriter will kick off his world tour on February 21, 2024 in Belfast, UK at the SSE Arena. Other UK and Ireland sold out dates include Dublin, Birmingham, Cardiff, Manchester and a show at London’s The O2.

Niall Horan said in a statement: “My favorite thing in the world is being on tour. Performing my songs for my fans and sharing those incredible moments together are the reason why I write music in the first place. This is going to be my best tour yet and I cannot wait to see all you ‘lovers’ on the road in 2024. There’s nothing better than watching the crowd sing back to you with all that emotion on their faces and knowing that they’re attaching the song to something meaningful in their own lives. To me, that’s always the greatest thing that can ever come from songwriting.”

Released on June 9, Niall Horan’s The Show is his first full-length album in three years and the follow-up to 2020’s Heartbreak Weather. The new record, released via Capitol Records, is a deeply felt meditation on everything from mental health to the infinite complexity and uncertainty of love. It presents an endlessly spellbinding statement on following your heart to its absolute truth and finds Horan opening up to deliver some of his most vulnerable songwriting yet.

Niall Horan – new dates on ‘The Show – Live On Tour 2024’:

23 August 2024 – Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin, Ireland

27 August 2024 – Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

28 August 2024 – First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK

30 August 2024 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle, UK

31 August 2024 – P&J Live, Aberdeen, UK

3 September 2024 – The O2, London, UK