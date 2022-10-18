Nick Hakim Returns With New Song And Video ‘Feeling Myself’

Nick Hakim - Photo: Jack McKain (Courtesy of Orienteer)

Ahead of his highly anticipated forthcoming album COMETA, arriving this Friday (October 21) via ATO Records, Nick Hakim has shared a new single and video from the project with “Feeling Myself.”

Fully written and produced by Hakim, “Feeling Myself,” takes cues from Iggy Pop and David Bowie’s “The Idiot,” and marks a departure for Hakim as he delivers the most confident song of his career to date. The new track closely follows previously released singles and videos “M1,” produced by DJ Dahi and Andrew Sarlo, “Vertigo,” directed by Asli Baykal, and “Happen,” which includes contributions from Alex G on piano and Abe Rounds on drums and arrived alongside a Johan Carlsson-directed visual shot in Sweden at Roy Andersson’s Studio 24.

Nick Hakim - Feeling Myself (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Speaking on the new track, Hakim says, “I’ve never really written anything that’s like that in terms of the personas. Where I’m coming from is always conversational like I’m talking to someone…I’m being nice to myself and the energy boosting around is confidence and loving yourself in a way that you haven’t really felt in a long time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Later this month, Nick Hakim will perform three COMETA record release shows in New York City, Los Angeles, and London–all of which sold out immediately–to celebrate the album. Additionally, his headlining North American tour will launch in January 2023 ahead of his headlining European tour to take place in March. The 17-date tour across North America begins in Boston on January 20 with stops in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland before wrapping up in Vancouver on February 12.

COMETA arrives following his critically acclaimed 2020 album WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, which Rolling Stone described as a, “brilliant collection that expands the horizons of the already dexterous approach to psychedelic soul.” The album features collaborations with DJ Dahi, Helado Negro, and Arto Lindsay.

Pre-order COMETA.