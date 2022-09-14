Nick Hakim Returns With New Single And Video ‘Vertigo’

Nick Hakim - Photo: Driely S. (Courtesy of Orienteer)

After recently announcing his forthcoming album COMETA, out on October 21 via ATO Records, Nick Hakim has shared a new single and video from the project with “Vertigo.”

To celebrate the new track, Hakim has also announced a run of North American and European tour dates. Directed by Asli Baykal and shot on location in Bosnia-Herzegovina, the video for “Vertigo” sees Hakim in a rotating house built by Vojin Kusic, who created the unique space for his wife so she has the ability to change her view at the flip of a switch.

Nick Hakim - Vertigo (Official Video)

“Vertigo” was the first track recorded for COMETA, directly inspired by Stevie Wonder as Hakim layers synths on top of each other to depict the dizzying sensation of trying to stay focused on someone when it feels like the world around you is spinning. The new track closely follows the lead single “Happen,” which arrived last month alongside a Johan Carlsson-directed video shot in Sweden at Roy Andersson’s acclaimed Studio 24.

Speaking on the process of creating the visuals, Baykal says “The making of the video spanned over a transformative year, and our collaborative friendship with Nick became the center of the journey. Initially, Nick showed me a video of a Tuxedomoon performance from Downtown 81. It was filmed in the studio where the camera was spinning in the middle.” She adds, “That idea gave life to the lyrics ‘Spinnin’, fast as hell can’t tell if it’s me or the room that’s moving.’ The room evolved into a moving house by a man who built it for his wife. Love is dizzying with multiple spins.”

Last month, Nick Hakim announced three COMETA record release shows to take place in New York City, Los Angeles, and London–all of which sold out immediately–to celebrate the album. Today, Nick Hakim announced his headlining North American tour set for January and February 2023 ahead of his headlining European tour to take place in March. The 17-date tour across North America begins in Boston on January 20 with stops in Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, and Portland before wrapping up in Vancouver on February 12. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, September 16 at 10am local time.

Pre-order COMETA.