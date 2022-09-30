Norah Jones And Jeff Tweedy Team Up For Cover Of Wilco’s ‘Muzzle Of Bees’

Norah Jones and Jeff Tweedy have teamed up for a special cover of Wilco’s “Muzzle Of Bees.”

Tweedy, the frontman of the revered indie band Wilco, was the guest on the first episode of Jones’ podcast, Norah Jones Is Playing Along. During the hour-long episode, the two musicians chatted and performed several covers by Wilco as well as Jones’ song “I’m Alive,” which they co-wrote together.

The cover of “Muzzle Of Bees” finds Tweedy leading the vocals over an acoustic guitar and piano foundation. Jones provides harmonious backing vocals on the song, joining her guest intermittently throughout.

Muzzle of Bees (From “Norah Jones is Playing Along” Podcast)

“Muzzle Of Bees” was originally released in 2004 as part of Wilco’s fifth studio album, A Ghost Is Born. Elsewhere, Jones and Tweedy also covered the band’s “Jesus, Etc.,” “Save It For Me,” and “Sunken Treasure.”

Other guests set to appear on Norah Jones Is Playing Along include Mavis Staples, Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball, Marc Rebillet, and many more. Each episode will feature intimate duo performances of songs by her guests, occasional favorites from her own catalog, covers, and even songs written in the spur of the moment.

“I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Jones said. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way.”

Earlier this month, Jones shared another cover with her take on Leonard Cohen’s “Steer Your Way.” The track will appear on the upcoming tribute album, Here It Is: A Tribute To Leonard Cohen.

The record’s 12 tracks offer a range of Cohen’s compositions, with songs drawn from his beloved 1967 debut Songs of Leonard Cohen all the way up to selections from his final album, You Want It Darker, released just days before his death in 2016. The set, which is released on October 14, covers some of his best-known classics and less familiar deep cuts, all given new life through thoughtful and unexpected arrangements and performances.

Listen to Norah Jones Is Playing Along.