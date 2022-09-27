Norah Jones Launches First-ever Podcast, ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along’

Norah Jones - Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Already an iconic voice of comfort around the world, Norah Jones is embarking on her first-ever podcast ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along’.

In each episode of this charming new series which launches today, the 9-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and pianist sits down with one of her favorite musicians for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation.

Join Norah for an intimate look inside some of the most unique creative minds of our time as she hangs out with a wide variety of artists in the studio, chatting about life, music, and going wherever the conversation leads them. Each episode also features intimate duo performances of songs by her guests, occasional favorites from her own catalog, covers, and even songs written in the spur of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Episode 1 of ‘Playing Along’ launches today featuring Jeff Tweedy, the acclaimed musician, songwriter, author, and Wilco frontman. The two have collaborated previously on Norah’s 2020 album Pick Me Up Off The Floor, as well as singles including “A Song With No Name” and “Wintertime.” Here Norah and Jeff have a wide-ranging conversation and perform five of Norah’s favorite songs of his including “Muzzle of Bees,” which will be released as a digital single this Friday, September 30.

“I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Norah says. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way.

“I remember listening to Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz program from NPR on old bootleg tapes in high school and it was my honor to be one of her guests when I first started making records. This show has a similar spirit, with all the casualness of just getting together to play songs and chat with no parameters or formal expectations. The podcast format is perfect for this kind of connection between musicians and the audience. Collaboration is one of the best ways to stay inspired, it widens the mind to infinite possibilities.”

Other upcoming guests on ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along’ will include Mavis Staples, Tarriona ‘Tank’ Ball, Marc Rebillet, and many more.

Listen to the first episode of ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along’.