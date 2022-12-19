Norah Jones Announces New Episodes Of ‘Playing Along’ Podcast

'Norah Jones Is Playing Along' artwork courtesy of Blue Note Records

Already an iconic voice of comfort around the world, Norah Jones has announced new episodes of her exclusive podcast, ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along.’ On each episode of this charming new series the 9-time Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, and pianist sits down with one of her favorite musicians for impromptu musical collaborations and candid conversation.

Shop the best of Norah Jones’ discography on vinyl and more.

Join Norah for an intimate look inside some of the most unique creative minds of our time as she hangs out with a wide variety of artists in the studio, chatting about life, music, and going wherever the conversation leads them. Each episode also features intimate duo performances of songs by her guests, occasional favorites from her own catalog, covers, and even songs written in the spur of the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launching earlier this Fall with Jeff Tweedy, the podcast has also featured Tarriona “Tank” Ball, Mavis Staples, Marc Rebillet, Chris Thile, and Valerie June with an upcoming episode featuring the rapper Bobby Hall aka Logic coming out on December 20.

Norah Jones - Friendship (Live From New York, NY) ft. Mavis Staples

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“I love playing music with people and this seemed like a fun way for me to do it, especially with musicians who I don’t normally cross paths with,” Norah says. “I’m open to all kinds of music and look forward to pushing myself out of my comfort zone as well as reconnecting with past collaborators in a new way. I remember listening to Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz program from NPR on old bootleg tapes in high school and it was my honor to be one of her guests when I first started making records. This show has a similar spirit, with all the casualness of just getting together to play songs and chat with no parameters or formal expectations. The podcast format is perfect for this kind of connection between musicians and the audience. Collaboration is one of the best ways to stay inspired, it widens the mind to infinite possibilities.”

Norah Jones first emerged on the world stage with the February 2002 release of Come Away With Me, her self-described “moody little record” that introduced a singular new voice and grew into a global phenomenon, sweeping the 2003 Grammy Awards. Since then, Jones has become a nine-time Grammy-winner, sold more than 50 million albums, and her songs have been streamed six billion times worldwide.

Listen to every episode of ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along.’