Old Crow Medicine Show Announce New Album ‘Jubilee’

Old Crow Medicine Show - Photo: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Old Crow Medicine Show have revealed details about their upcoming eighth studio album, Jubilee, which includes collaborations with Mavis Staples and Sierra Ferrell. The album is out August 25 via ATO Records.

The album’s reflective lead single, “Miles Away,” was written by frontman Ketch Secor and bluegrass virtuoso Molly Tuttle. The track, which frontman Ketch Secor calls, “a song about amends, of bygones being bygones, and of renewal,” also marks the band’s first recording with founding member Willie Watson in over a decade.

Old Crow Medicine Show - Miles Away (Official Video) (Feat. Willie Watson)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“This is one of those rearview songs where objects in the mirror are closer than they appear,” he says. “25 years of making music on the road means you’re always coming back to the same places as a different person; there’s a reminder of your past self and the choices you made back when.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Old Crow Medicine Show began in late September of 1998 when a monkey-wrench gang of old-time string band musicians, left Ithaca, New York to cross the Canadian border and play their way to the Pacific. They brought our pawnshop fiddles, banjos, guitars, and washboards to downtown street corners across Ontario, to paper mill towns above Lake Superior, farmers markets in Manitoba, Indian reservations in South Dakota, and out to the streets of Vancouver, Victoria, Seattle, and Portland. Along the way, they discovered a unique country that sounds both old and new, foreign and familiar.

Last year, the band released Paint This Town, the band’s seventh studio album. Paint This Town was a return to form for Old Crow Medicine Show, showcasing their ability to merge profound introspection with the rapturous string band revival sound.

Pre-order Jubilee.

Jubilee Tracklist:

Ballad of Jubilee Jones

Miles Away (ft. Willie Watson)

Keel Over and Die

Allegheny Lullabye

I Want It Now

Smoky Mountain Girl

Belle Meade Cockfight (ft. Sierra Ferrell)

Shit Kicked In

Daughter of the Highlands

Wolfman of the Ozarks

Nameless, Tennessee

One Drop (ft. Mavis Staples)