Ondara Shares New Single ‘A Prophet Of Doom’

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ondara has released a new single “A Prophet Of Doom.”

Regarding the track, Ondara states, “‘A Prophet of Doom’ is a collection of my thoughts and lamentations on democracy. Contested election results, and divisive leadership are fairly commonplace where I’m from, I was surprised to find that America has similar struggles. I suppose the human condition is the same regardless of where in the world you are. Power will always corrupt, greed will always rear its disruptive buttock, and people will always organize themselves in competing tribes.”

Ondara - A Prophet Of Doom (Official Video)

“A Prophet Of Doom” is from Ondara’s forthcoming third studio album, Spanish Villager No: 3, which is set for release on September 16 via Verve Forecast. “A Prophet Of Doom” follows the release of “An Alien In Minneapolis,” and “A Nocturnal Heresy” the first two tracks to be released from Spanish Villager No: 3.

The namesake behind the new album is The Spanish Villager: a mysterious man with a potent message who has proven to be a versatile guy. He’s the subject of a short story Ondara wrote and turned into a graphic novel, and now a new album. The album is produced by Ondara and Mike Viola (Jenny Lewis, Dan Wilson),with contributions from Taylor Goldsmith and Griffin Goldsmith of Dawes, Sebastian Steinberg, Tim Kuhl and Jeremy Stacey.

In celebration of the new music, Ondara is set to have an album release show at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom on September 14. His US fall tour has been postponed to next year and new dates will be announced soon.

The new music has received early critical praise; NPR Music states of “An Alien In Minneapolis,” “Ondara has done more than simply add an electric bass or drum kit on the new single. It’s a completely new sonic package that embraces both his intriguing voice and a unique accent that remains present when he sings.”

Spanish Villager No: 3 follows his 2020 sophomore album, Folk N’ Roll Vol 1: Tales of Isolation, and his 2019 debut album, Tales of America, which was released to widespread critical praise and received a nomination for Best Americana Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Ondara also received a nod for Best Emerging Act at the 2019 Americana Awards.

Pre-order Spanish Villager No: 3.