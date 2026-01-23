OneRepublic’s ‘Dreaming Out Loud’ To Debut On Vinyl

Cover: Courtesy of Universal Music

Nearly 20 years after it gave the band its breakthrough, OneRepublic’s debut album Dreaming Out Loud is getting a vinyl release. Featuring the smash hit “Apologize,” Dreaming Out Loud was previously released on CD and digital, but never on vinyl—until now. The vinyl will officially be released on March 20, and is available for preorder now.

The vinyl release will come in two versions: a traditional black 2LP, and a limited edition Blue Galaxy Color 2LP, which also comes with an alternate silver-colored cover.

Originally released in 2007, Dreaming Out Loud shot OneRepublic from relative obscurity into the stratosphere. Bolstered by the hit “Apologize,” which peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 after a remix from Timbaland, Dreaming Out Loud ultimately peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified gold in the United States. “Apologize” went on to be nominated for “Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal” at the 2009 Grammys. Further singles from the album “Stop And Stare” and “sleep” peaked at number 11 and number 12 on the Hot 100, respectively.

OneRepublic - Say (All I Need) (Main Version)

It took OneRepublic nearly five years of toiling to arrive at this debut album. “I tell you, we’ve been spending so many years,” drummer Eddie Fisher said in an interview with PopEntertainment.com upon the album’s release. “Actually finally having an album out is such a relief. [We were] kind of at that breaking point. If [we] can just get past this point in our musical career… that would be great for us. Then the album came out and it just keeps skyrocketing. We’re like, ‘Wow!’”

That skyrocketing would continue for many years to come. Throughout the next decade, the band would find more success with major singles like “Secrets,” “Good Life,” and “Counting Stars” and with their albums Native, Oh My My, and Human. Lead singer and keyboardist Ryan Tedder also quickly established himself as an in-demand writer across the music industry, contributing tracks to albums by Beyoncé, Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift.

Buy OneRepublic’s Dreaming Out Loud on vinyl here.