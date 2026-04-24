AFI’s ‘DECEMBERUNDERGROUND’ to Receive 20th Anniversary Reissue

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

In celebration of 20 years of AFI’s DECEMBERUNDERGROUND album, a special anniversary reissue will be released in two versions. Set for release later this year, the reissue is now available for pre-order.

The first edition will include a 12’’ version of the album, pressed on a striking “A Side B Side B&W” color configuration that’s housed in a gatefold jacket that recreates the original LP. The second edition will include both the LP and a 7-inch vinyl with an opaque white pressing. The vinyl will feature two bonus tracks, the unreleased “Wolf and The Lamb (Demo)” and the rare “On The Arrow.”

“DECEMBERUNDERGROUND is a time and a place,” AFI frontman Davey Havok shared of the album’s title inspiration. “It is where the cold can huddle together in darkness and isolation. It is a community of those detached and disillusioned who flee to love, like winter, in the recesses below the rest of the world.”

AFI - Love Like Winter (Official Music Video)

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DECEMBERUNDERGROUND, originally released in 2006, marks AFI’s seventh album. It features lead single “Miss Murder,” “Love Like Winter,”,and “The Missing Frame.” “Miss Murder” is the band’s most commercially successful single to date, hitting No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topping the Alternative Songs chart. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and is certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Since DECEMBERUNDERGROUND, AFI has released five more albums, with their latest being 2025’s goth-inspired Silver Bleeds the Black Sun… The band is currently on tour with special guest Choir Boy. The trek, which is their second North American leg following their fall tour, kicked off on April 15 in Seattle. It’ll run through cities like Portland, Vancouver, Las Vegas, and Omaha before wrapping on October 24 in Fort Worth, TX. The band will also be heading to the UK and Europe this August for select headline shows and festival dates.

Shop AFI’s Decemberunderground on vinyl here.