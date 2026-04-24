DJ Snake’s ‘Let Me Love You’ Hits Three Billion Streams On Spotify

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

DJ Snake’s “Let Me Love You” has reached yet another massive streaming milestone. The French DJ/producer’s 2016 hit has surpassed three billion streams on Spotify.

“Let Me Love You,” featuring vocals from pop star Justin Bieber, is revered as one of DJ Snake’s signature hits. It was one of five singles from his debut 2016 album Encore, alongside “Middle” featuring Bipolar Sunshine, “Propaganda,” “Talk” featuring George Maple, and “The Half” with Jeremih, Young Thug, and Swizz Beatz.

“Let Me Love You” is one of DJ Snake’s most successful singles, scoring a 6x Platinum certification and reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his third Top 10 hit alongside his 2013 “Turn Down for What” debut with Lil Jon and “Lean On” with Major Lazer. The tune is also part of Bieber’s arsenal of 27 Top 10 songs. “Let Me Love You” topped the charts in Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Switzerland, and DJ Snake’s native France, as well as reaching the Top 10 in various countries worldwide.

DJ Snake - Let Me Love You ft. Justin Bieber

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The song has also been covered by artists like indie pop band Fitz and the Tantrums in 2016 and Christian nu metal band Love and Death in 2021.“Let Me Love You” is one of four of DJ Snake’s entries in the Spotify Billions Club, joining 2015’s “Lean On,” 2018’s “Taki Taki” featuring featuring Selena Gomez, Cardi B and Ozuna, and 2016’s “Middle.”

Recently, DJ Snake took over Coachella’s second weekend for a “Pardon My French” DJ set. He brought along fellow producers Knock 2, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, and Madeon for a performance that highlighted the peak of music’s trap and EDM eras.

This summer, DJ Snake will perform at German EDM producer Zedd’s Zedd in the Park festival. Taking place at New York City’s Randall’s Island on August 14-15, additional artists on the bill include Louis The Child, Knock2, Zensei, Porter Robinson, Madeon, and Ellis.

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