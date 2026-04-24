Nick Jonas Announces ‘A Night With Nick’ Shows

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

Nick Jonas is providing an intimate experience with his fans this summer. The pop singer announced “A Night With Nick,” a limited set of six shows that will take place across the East Coast this June.

Jonas will trek through Niagara Falls, Hanover, Charlotte, Atlanta, Danville, and Atlantic City to perform tunes from his latest Sunday Best album as well as fan-favorites from his discography.

“I’ve been wanting to do a run like this for a while,” the singer shared on Instagram. “Something that feels a little closer, playing through different releases from over the years. A few of my favorites, a lot of your favorites, and sharing the stories behind them as we go.”

Sunday Best, released in February, marks Jonas’ first solo album in nearly five years. The LP, the follow-up to 2021’s Spaceman, took inspiration from his childhood days singing in church choirs. Just days after its release, he shared a deluxe version featuring two new songs, “London Foolishly” and “While You’re Gone,” alongside a live version of “Gut Punch.”

Nick Jonas - Gut Punch

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He shared about the album: “I’m so excited to share these new stories, candid thoughts, quiet walks home in the city, and snapshots of my life over these past few years. And while this album was made over the course of the last two years, it was truly 33 years in the making.”

Along with the tour announcement, the trailer for Power Ballad starring Jonas and Paul Rudd was recently released. Directed by John Carney, behind musical films like 2007’s Once and 2016’s Sing Street, it will be given a limited release on May 29 before expanding nationwide on June 5.

Jonas’ new solo projects follow a massive 2025 for the Jonas Brothers. The band is celebrating their 20th anniversary all of last year with a variety of events: the first-ever JONASCON fan convention, the release of their seventh album Greetings From Your Hometown, and a North American tour.

The artist pre-sale for “A Night With Nick” began on April 23, with the general ticket on-sale beginning April 24, at 10:00 am ET.

Browse Nick Jonas’ music on limited edition vinyl and CDs here.