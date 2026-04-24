G Herbo Shares ‘Win Again’ Video

Cover: Courtesy of Republic Records

G Herbo has released the official video for “Win Again,” a track from his recent album Lil Herb, which arrived on November 7. The video expands on the themes of the project, presenting a visual companion to one of its standout songs.

Directed by Mark Cukier and MilkyMadeIt, the video follows Herbo through a series of fast-moving scenes that reflect his day-to-day life. He is shown traveling between cities, moving from studio sessions to late-night outings, and spending time with his son. The visual balances moments of success with a focus on responsibility, capturing both the pace and pressure that come with his career.

G Herbo - Win Again (Official Video)

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“Win Again” appears on Lil Herb, a 15-track project that revisits the name Herbo used early in his career. The album includes contributions from producers such as Southside, Chase Davis, OzOnTheTrack, and C-Sick, alongside guest appearances from Anderson .Paak and Wyclef Jean. The project also features singles including “Went Legit,” “Reason,” and “Whatever U Want,” which established its tone ahead of release.

The release follows a run of activity for Herbo. His 2024 mixtape Greatest Rapper Alive included the single “Went Legit,” which earned RIAA Gold certification and reached No. 1 on Urban Radio. That track was later named Complex’s No. 3 Song of the Year. Lil Herb debuted at No. 2 on Apple Music’s all-genre chart and No. 15 on the Billboard 200. Earlier in his career, Herbo helped define Chicago drill and launched the Swervin Through Stress initiative, which “aims to continue to destigmatize the conversation around mental wellness and provide subsidized and no-cost wellness services.”

Listen to “Win Again” here.