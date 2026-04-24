Supertramp Announces Two More Classic Vinyl Reissues

Cover: Courtesy of Interscope Records

Supertramp are keeping their vinyl reissue series rolling with the announcement of two more releases: 1985’s Brother Where You Bound and 1987’s Free As A Bird.

The audio for both albums was transferred at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell. He cut the half-speed master used to press the records, which can be heard on 180g black vinyl.

Brother Where You Bound, the British rock band’s eighth album, marked their first LP following original member Roger Hodgson’s departure. Featuring the Top 30 hit “Cannonball,” the album reached No. 20 on the Billboard 200 and No. 20 on the UK Albums Chart.

Free As A Bird, their ninth LP, found the band diving more into synthesised dance beats and rhythms and stepping away from their signature progressive rock sound. It was also the first Supertramp album to feature guitarist/vocalist Mark Hart, who would later become an official member of the group in the ‘90s. It features singles “I’m Beggin’ You,” which topped the US Dance Club Songs chart, and “Free as a Bird.” Supertramp took a hiatus following the 1988 tour supporting Free As A Bird, and later reunited for 1997’s Some Things Never Change.

Brother Where You Bound and Free As A Bird join other recent seminal vinyl reissues, including new versions of 1977’s Even In The Quietest Moments…, 1979’s Breakfast in America, and 1982’s Famous Last Words… Last July, the band announced the first albums to be released in the series: 1974’s Crime of the Century and 1975’s Crisis? What Crisis? Both reissues were overseen by the band and co-producer Ken Scott.

Last September, the band’s founder, songwriter, singer, and keyboardist Rick Davies died at 81 after battling Multiple Myeloma for over ten years. “The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness,” a statement read. “We had the privilege of knowing him and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies.”

Shop Supertramp’s vinyl reissues here.