Pale Waves Announce Australian Tour For 2023

Pale Waves - Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Pale Waves have announced an Australian tour for March of next year, which includes four headlining shows in the country as well as a festival.

The band will begin the run on March 18 as part of the Super Fun Day festival in Brisbane, where they will share a stage with artists such as Fiddler and Ruby Field, as well as comedians such as Patti Harrison, Danielle Walker and Hot Department.

The Manchester group will then perform a headline show at the Lion Arts Factory in Adelaide on March 19, before continuing to to Perth, Melbourne and Sydney. Tickets go on sale this Thursday (December 15) at 9am local time, with pre-sales starting at the same time the day before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pale Waves’ upcoming shows mark their first Australian headline tour since 2018. Since then, he’s released not one, not two, but three full-length albums: that year’s My Mind Makes Noise, 2021’s Who Am I? And Unwanted in August this year.

“Fantastic, energetic, dynamic songs that everyone will love to see live, and we’re about to have a really good time,” Pale Waves vocalist Heather Barron-Gracie explained in a statement. And how will they translate live. “I think the pandemic has really affected and changed the way we make art now. People just want to get up and dance around and get the energy going.

In a four-star review for Unwanted upon its release earlier this year, NME praised the record for “raising pop-punk’s shipwreck from before and re-fitting it as the flagship for those who feel truly disenfranchised.”

Pale Waves play the following Australian tour dates for 2023:

Saturday, March 18 – Brisbane, Super Fun Day Festival

Sunday, March 19 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory

Tuesday, March 21 – Perth, Magnet House

Thursday, March 23 – Melbourne, Max Watts

Friday, March 24 – Sydney, Metro Theater.

Listen to the best of Pale Waves on Apple Music and Spotify.