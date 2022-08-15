Pale Waves Put On A Show In Glitzy ‘Clean’ Video

Pale Waves – Photo: Pip (Courtesy of Inside/Out)

Pale Waves have shared a glitzy new video for their latest single, “Clean,” which features on their freshly-released third album, Unwanted.

The video, which was shot at London’s Rivoli Ballroom, finds the band performing in an empty room at the venue, cut with scenes of singer and guitarist Heather Baron-Gracie holding a press conference in dark shades, lying on a bed of red rose petals, and more.

In a press release, Baron-Gracie described the song as being “for the LGBTQ community.” “‘Clean’ is about that honeymoon stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of them – you want to be immersed in them every single second,” she explained. “You’re the one girl that I just can’t get enough of.”

Pale Waves - Clean (Official Video)

Pale Waves’ new album Unwanted was released on Friday (August 12) and was recorded in Los Angeles with producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Modern Baseball, Halsey). The record has received glowing reviews so far, with NME calling it “fierce, brashly plunging deep into the pop-punk grab-bag,” while Kerrang! said it “takes all of the characteristics of the band’s sound and ratchets them up another grandstanding level.” DIY added: “‘Unwanted’ shines in its ability to produce a pop-punk anthem your ‘00s faves wish they could’ve written.”

The four-piece are currently on a tour of the UK’s indie stores and festivals, with a main stage appearance booked for Reading & Leeds festivals at the end of August. In November, they’ll follow up this raft of dates with their biggest headline tour to date. The gigs will kick off with a hometown show at Manchester’s Albert Hall on November 25 before continuing on to Liverpool, Glasgow, and Dundee.

The tour will culminate at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 30. More details and tickets can be found on Pale Waves’ official website.

