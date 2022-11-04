Peter Frampton And Kylie Olsson Discuss Frampton’s Guitar Collection And More

Peter Frampton - Photo: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

Award winning TV and radio presenter and music journalist Kylie Olsson sat down with Peter Frampton on her “Life In Six Strings” series to discuss the legend’s guitar collection, the future, and more.

Shop the best of Peter Frampton’s discography on vinyl and more.

Olsson who works with Sky Arts, Global Radio, Classic Rock Magazine, the BBC and uDiscoverMusic, reflected on Frampton’s career at the beginning of the conversation, saying, “As a human you evolve, and your music has done that with you…Do you try to change it up every time you make a record.”

ADVERTISEMENT

PART 1: PETER FRAMPTON - WE TALK ABOUT THE FUTURE, HE SHOWS ME HIS GUITAR COLLECTION & MORE

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Frampton responded by saying, “What you’re saying about evolving is so true…I have a muscle disease that affects my arms and legs, but…I just change the way I play! Because of everything I’ve been through in my life, I think there’s more soul in every note I play than before. It’s more important to me. Yesterday, my band was rehearsing…and we were doing this song ‘All I Wanna Be Is By Your Side,’ which is on my very first solo record. We just played it from beginning to end. And it sounded so good!”

Additionally, Frampton and his band are preparing for a tour in the UK and Europe, set to kick off tomorrow, November 5. The run kicks off in Stoke-On-Trent, UK, before hitting Glasgow, London, Paris, Brussels, Haarlem in the Netherlands, and Berlin and Dusseldorf in Germany.

Frampton has had difficulties with Inclusion-Body Myositus (IBM), the degenerative muscle disease that slowly weakens the body’s muscles, which he discussed with Olsson. When he released his instrumental album Frampton Forgets The Words, he told the Washington Post: “I would love to go back on the road. But it all depends. I’m doing okay right now, but it’s definitely not as good as the last time I toured. I’ve learned that I prefer to play, put more soul into less notes and to experiment that way.”

Visit Peter Frampton’s official website for tour dates and ticket information.