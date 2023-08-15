Post Malone Brings His Hits To The NPR Tiny Desk

Post Malone - Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Fresh off releasing his latest album, Austin, just a few weeks ago, Post Malone took a musical trip down memory lane with a new NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Posty brought a full band, including a string quartet and backup singers, to NPR’s Washington D.C. headquarters to perform some of his biggest hits, including “Sunflower” and “Circles,” at music’s most iconic desk.

Post Malone: Tiny Desk Concert

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

The set kicked off with an Americana-inspired rendition of 2018’s “Sunflower,” with the strings and vocalists joining in later to give the famous track a totally different perspective. Earlier this year, the song became “the highest platinum-certified single of all-time.” The singer joined his band by playing an acoustic guitar which had his album title, and his real first name, written in sparkly lettering across the neck.

Next came 2016’s “I Fall Apart,” where he laid down his guitar to give his vocals a chance to shine independently. The following song was introduced ironically: “This song is about a square,” the singer said before launching into his massive hit, “Circles.” With more assistance from his fellow musicians, the “Circles” performance stayed loyal to the original track with some extra flair — despite Post’s assistance that he momentarily struggled with the chords.

ADVERTISEMENT

The concert wrapped up with a track from the new album, “Enough Is Enough,” which really showcased the strength of the full band. The superstar seemed very much in his element in the small environment, and called getting to do his own Tiny Desk show a “dream” for him.

Post is currently on his “If Y’all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying” Tour, his first with a full live band backing him, which wraps up soon at San Bernardino’s Glen Helen Amphitheater on August 19. The new album additionally features live instrumentation, which marks a shift in sound for an artist who’s known to bend the constraints of genre.

Buy or stream AUSTIN.