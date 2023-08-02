Post Malone Chats ‘Austin,’ Tattoos, And More During ‘Call Her Daddy’ Interview

Post Malone - Photo: Jeff Hahne/Getty Images

Post Malone joined Call Her Daddy for an episode that was recorded backstage before his recent show in Boston. Host Alex Cooper and Post discussed his childhood and how the bullying he endured has helped shape his commitment to living a life of kindness. Check out the full podcast here.

During the interview, Post Malone discussed his pre-show ritual of “answering emails” on the toilet and also revealed that it’s where some of his best songwriting and online shopping happens. “Sometimes I’ll bring a guitar in there, sometimes I’ll…I mean, all the best lyrics are written on the s_____r, 100%.”

Posty also discussed his childhood and being bullied for being a “little weirdo,” saying, “I’ve always been kind of an introverted kid, but then you know, I loved to express, I love making music forever, I love playing games—like I had a small group of friends we would just go over to my buddy’s house every day and just play games and stuff—weird, a little weirdo.”

Post Malone also answered rapid-fire questions including what tattoo he would remove if he had to, something he used to be embarrassed by, his most toxic trait, his biggest fear, and more. Check out the back-and forth below:

Alex: “If you had to get rid of one tat, which are you removing”? | Post Malone: “For my mommy, something on my face.”

Alex: “What is your most toxic trait”? | Post Malone: “I have a bunch of those—drinking and sometimes jealousy… “I use to drink because I was sad, now I drink for shows and because I’m happy—it’s hard getting out there and I get so shy and timid and s__t, so I just drink a little bit to, I guess cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage.”

