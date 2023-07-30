ADVERTISEMENT
Vevo And Post Malone Team Up For ‘Green Thumb’ Performance

The visual follows another video performance of ‘Overdrive.’

Post Malone, ‘Green Thumb’ - Photo: Courtesy of Vevo
Post Malone, ‘Green Thumb’ - Photo: Courtesy of Vevo

Vevo and Post Malone have teamed up for an Official Live Performance of “Green Thumb” off his new album AUSTIN, out now.

“Green Thumb” follows Post Malone’s previous Official Live Performance of “Overdrive,” released earlier this month. Vevo’s Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances.

Post Malone - Green Thumb (Official Live Performance) | Vevo

Official Live Performances are the flagship original content for Vevo, working with the biggest names in music—they are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. Specifically tailored creatives meant to fit the vision of each individual artist chosen, these performances connect artists with their global audience of fans adding to their visual library.

“These videos really showcase how special this new album is to me,” says Post Malone, “I’m extremely lucky to be able to bring the songs to life with Vevo. Thank you all so very much for watching and listening.”

Post Malone closely collaborated with Vevo’s team to create a completely bespoke set that was fun, warm, inviting and relatable. “Green Thumb” shows off Post Malone’s reflective side, sitting poolside on a quiet evening in Los Angeles. Clad in a dark green shirt and jeans, one boot-covered foot dangles just above the water’s edge as he strums an acoustic guitar, alone with his thoughts.

“We’re so excited to have had the opportunity to film with Post Malone,” says JP Evangelista, Vevo’s SVP of Content, Programming, and Marketing. “We’ve been huge fans of his work for years, and are thrilled to be able to craft these bespoke videos for tracks from his new album, Austin. Such a deeply personal album deserved a detail-oriented, specific creative, and Post was instrumental in making that happen – he came to the table with a clear vision, direction and vibe, and we were more than happy to help bring it to life. We look forward to working with him more in the future!”

Buy or stream Austin.

