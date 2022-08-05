Priscilla Block Invites Fans To Go ‘Off The Deep End’ With New Track

Priscilla Block 'Off The Deep End' artwork - Courtesy: Mercury Nashville

Rising Nashville name Priscilla Block has today (5) shared a new song, “Off The Deep End.” The upbeat track, an invitation for listeners to embrace their wild side from time to time, was written by the artist with Brandon Paddock and Martin Johnson.

“We had such a blast creating ‘Off the Deep End,’” says Block, who has also revealed a lyric video for the track. “Hope this one gets you feeling a little wild whether it’s at the bar, at the pool, or you found your Boat Daddy for the summer! Life’s short – sometimes you gotta let your crazy side show! I’ll be right there with y’all, Off the Deep End!”

Priscilla Block - Off The Deep End (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Block is continuing her Welcome to the Block Party tour, which arrives in the UK with a Glasgow date on August 22 and includes performances at the Long Road Festival on both the 26th and 27th. Her schedule also incorporates three dates as guest with Jon Pardi.

Welcome to the Block Party tour dates:

8.07 Boots And Hearts Music Festival Oro-Medonte, Ontario, CAN

8.19 Parkersburg Homecoming Fest Parkersburg, WV

8.22 King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut Glasgow, UK

8.24 The Lexington London, UK

8.25 Nashville Meets London Fest London, UK

8.26 The Long Road Festival Leicestershire, UK

8.27 The Long Road Festival Leicestershire, UK

8.29 The Workman’s Club Dublin, IRE

9.2 Colorado State Fair Pueblo, CO

9.3 Nebraska State Fair Grand Island, NE

9.4 South Dakota State Fair Huron, SD

9.8 Fantasy Springs Casino Palm Springs, CA

9.10 Kansas State Fair Hutchinson, KS

9.12 Washington County Fair Abingdon, VA

9.17 Minnesota State Fair Mankato, MN

9.24 OC Adventure Fest Ocean City, MD

9.25 State Fair of Virginia Doswell, VA

9.29 Landers Center Southaven, MS*

9.30 Von Braun Center Huntsville, AL*

10.1 Ascend Amphitheater Nashville, TN*

10.2 Merriweather Post Pavilion Columbia, MD

10.13 Lori’s Roadhouse West Chester Township, OH

10.14 Jergel’s Rhythm Grille Warrendale, PA

10.15 8 Seconds Saloon Indianapolis, IN

10.20 Wooly’s Des Moines, IA

10.21 Joe’s on Weed St. Chicago, IL

10.22 Elevation at the Intersection Grand Rapids, MI

10.26 Rick’s Cafe Starkville, MS

10.27 Cotton Eyed Joe Knoxville, TN

10.28 Silverados Black Mountain, NC

10.29 Rome River Jam Rome, GA

11.3 Nashville Palace Nashville, TN

11.11 The Bluestone Columbus, OH

11.12 Boondocks Springfield, IL

11.17 The Blue Room Statesboro, GA

11.18 The Blind Horse Saloon Greenville, SC

11.19 Music Farm Charleston, SC

*Supporting Jon Pardi