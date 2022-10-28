Pulp Confirm Much-Anticipated, Ten-Date Tour Of UK And Ireland For 2023

Pulp - Photo: Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Pulp have confirmed their much-anticipated reunion shows for 2023, including headline dates at Latitude Festival and London’s Finsbury Park.

In a statement, frontman Jarvis Cocker said: “Three months ago, we asked, ‘What exactly do you do for an encore?’ Well…an encore happens when the crowd makes enough noise to bring the band back to the stage. So…we are playing in the UK & Ireland in 2023. Therefore…come along & make some noise. See you there.”

The ten-date tour of the UK (and Ireland, with a show in Dublin) will begin on May 26, with the Finsbury Park show on July 1 and the Latitude date, at Henham Park, near Southwold in Suffolk, concluding the run on July 26. The itinerary also includes a headline show at Glasgow’s TRNSMT Festival on July 7 and two nights in their home city of Sheffield, at Utilita Arena, on July 14 and 15. Tickets for all dates will go on sale next Friday (November 4) at 9am local time at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Cocker had confirmed over the summer that Pulp would return to the road in 2023, for their first shows since 2012. Drummer Nick Banks then advised fans to “stay calm, hug your Pulp records and dream of going mental sometime in 2023” before Cocker teasted a “big announcement.”

The tour will extend Pulp’s currency as a band to 45 years, from their first formation in 1978. A plaque was unveiled in 2015 at the site of their first gig, Sheffield’s celebrated Leadmill. Their last studio album together, their seventh, was 2001’s We Love Life.

The full tour schedule is:

FRIDAY 26TH MAY 2023 – Bridlington Spa

SUNDAY 28TH MAY 2023 – Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

FRIDAY 9TH JUNE 2023 – Dublin St Anne’s Park

SATURDAY 1st JULY 2023 – London Finsbury Park

FRIDAY 7TH JULY 2023 – Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

SUNDAY 9TH JULY 2023 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre

WEDNESDAY 12TH JULY 2023 – Cardiff International Arena

FRIDAY 14TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

SATURDAY 15TH JULY 2023 – Sheffield Utilita Arena

FRIDAY 21ST JULY 2023 – Suffolk Latitude Festival