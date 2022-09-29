Rap Icon Coolio Dies At The Age Of 59

Coolio - Photo: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Rap icon Coolio has passed away at the age of 59, confirmed his longtime manager, Jarez Posey. The MC was famous for hits like “Gangsta’s Paradise,” “Fantastic Voyage,” TK, and TK, and his theme song for the Nickelodeon television show Kenan & Del.

Coolio was born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. in 1963 in Monessen, Pennsylvania. He moved to Compton, California, at the age of 8 with his mother, where he eventually attended Compton Community College, and worked jobs as a volunteer firefighter and doing security at the Los Angeles International Airport before attempting to realize his dreams as a rapper–having first discovered rap acts like The Sugarhill Gang at the age of 14.

His first single, “Whatcha Gonna Do?,” arrived in 1987. He also recorded a popular local single, “What Makes You Dance (Force Groove)” with Nu-Skool in 1988. In the early 90s, Coolio began to become one to watch in the Los Angeles area rap scene, at one point linking with WC And The Maad Circle and contributing to the group’s debut album, Ain’t A Damn Thang Changed.

In 1994, Coolio signed to the popular Tommy Boy Records and released his celebrated debut solo album, It Takes a Thief. The lead single “Fantastic Voyage” was a hit on MTV and peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100. It Takes a Thief hit its high watermark at No.8 on the Billboard 200, eventually becoming certified Platinum.

Gangsta's Paradise

That album would set the stage for the biggest album and hit single of his career, Gangsta’s Paradise. The single arrived first and featured L.V. The track was included in the film Dangerous Minds. It became a singular force in the rap world, landing at No.1 on the Hot 100 and staying there for three weeks.

Originally, Coolio had no intention of putting “Gangsta’s Paradise” on his sophomore studio album, but its massive success practically forced his hand, leading the artist to put it on the album and have it shine front and center as the title track.

