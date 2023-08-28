RBD Kick Off Tour With Electric Shows In El Paso And Houston

RBD - Photo: Edwin Rodríguez

Over the weekend RBD played their first two concerts in almost 15 years, kicking off their sold-out global #SoyRebeldeTour, produced by Live Nation and T6H Entertainment.

The first show in the border city of El Paso, Texas, at Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday, August 25 was a significant stage for the group to start their highly anticipated comeback event; it symbolized the meeting of cultures, something RBD has reflected since its beginning.

With over 30,000 of their screaming fans from the city, as well as Ciudad Juárez, Mexico, and surrounding cities in Chihuahua state, it was followed by another triumphant performance with over 40,000 fans in Houston on Sunday, August 27, at the Minute Maid Park.

Attendees experienced a catwalk resembling the famous RBD tie, visual effects, fireworks, choreography, and an extensive setlist of over 20 songs. In El Paso, the group opened with “Tras De Mi” and continued with crowd favorites such as “Este Corazón,” “Sólo Quédate En Silencio,” and “Ser o Parecer.” One highlight of the night was when Christian did not hold back and spoke to the symbolic moment of performing on a stage that sits in a state where laws target LGTBQ+ people like himself and made a call to action for all to unit and join the fight on behalf of their loved one’s rights. Other highlights included the crowd drowning out Anahí’s voice during “Sálvame,” moving her to tears, and the group donning their school uniforms again for the closing number, “Rebelde.”

In Houston, Maite, Anahí, and Dulce María shared a very special message before launching into “Fuego.” As they hugged, they reaffirmed the bond that they first established as girls and now continue to foster, sending an important symbolic gesture for female unity. Afterwards, Christian shared another message for their fans: “We’re all energy, we all want a soul connection with someone else,” he said, then encouraging male power through vulnerability, to show both masculine and feminine energies to overcome fear through love.

