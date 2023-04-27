Twenty-Five Years On, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn Revisit Country No.1

Brooks & Dunn and Reba McEntire - Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn have reunited to record and release an acoustic version of their 1998 country No.1 “If You See Him/If You See Her.”

The new rendition, produced by the Grammy-winning Dave Cobb, opens on piano and features acoustic guitar with touches of violin and pedal steel, and McEntire’s lead vocals on the first part of the lyric before Ronnie Dunn comes in on the second verse. Kix Brooks provides harmonies, then McEntire and Dunn duet. The track will feature on Reba’s next album, the 14-track Not That Fancy, to be released on October 6 by UMG Nashville.

Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn - If You See Him, If You See Her (Acoustic Version) (Audio)

The album will tie in with McEntire’s upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Due for publication on October 10, it’s a collection of her humorous, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.

“If You See Him/If You See Her” was written by Terry McBride, Jennifer Kimball, and Tommy Lee James, and the original version was featured on both artists’ albums of 1998, Reba’s If You See Him and Brooks & Dunn’s If You See Her. It was the first single on which the female superstar was billed simply as “Reba,” and topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart for two weeks, becoming McEntire’s 21st No.1 on that survey and Brooks & Dunn’s 12th.

McEntire wrote on social media of the new release: “Loved partnering with @BrooksAndDunn again for an acoustic version of ‘If You See Him, If You See Her.’ Can you believe we’re celebrating its 25th anniversary?!” The two acts have frequently collaborated, including at the Las Vegas residency Reba Brooks & Dunn: Together In Vegas.

Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot tour, named after their current, star-packed album, arrives in Sparks, NV tomorrow night (28) with special guests Scotty McCreery and Megan Moroney. McEntire’s itinerary concluded at New York’s Madison Square Garden on April 15.

Buy or stream “If You See Him/If You See Her.”