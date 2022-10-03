Reba McEntire Extends ‘Reba: Live In Concert’

Reba McEntire - Photo: Rich Fury/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM

Reba McEntire is extending her Reba: Live In Concert tour following a string of sold-out stops on the fall leg. Reba announced 14 additional dates set for spring of 2023, featuring special guests Terri Clark and The Isaacs. The spring run will kick off March 9 in Jacksonville and will conclude at NYC’s Madison Square Garden, marking Reba’s first time playing the iconic venue.

“I am very grateful we’re continuing this tour on into 2023,” Reba said. “I’ve had so much fun being back out on the road and doing what I love to do most, entertaining people. And now getting to headline places like Madison Square Garden and bring my buddies Terri Clark and The Isaacs with me? Well, that’s just the extra icing on an already triple-layered, stuffed and filled, iced and frosted cake!”

Presented by Live Nation, tickets go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM local time. Reba fans can access a special fan presale starting Tuesday, October 4 at 10 AM local time by signing up for Reba’s email list. Fans must be signed up by 11:59 PM CT on Monday, October 3 in order to receive the presale code. The presale code will be emailed out on Tuesday morning prior to the presale.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the Reba tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, October 4 at 10am local time until Thursday, October 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

The fall leg of Reba: Live In Concert is set to kick off next week, October 13, in Lafayette, Louisiana. With 35 No.1 hits under her belt, the award-winning entertainer will deliver hit after hit during her “entertaining and flawlessly executed” (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) live show.

Visit Reba McEntire’s official website for tour dates and more information.