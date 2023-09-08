Riley Green Announces ‘Ain’t My Last Rodeo’ Tour For 2024

Riley Green - Photo: H. Smith courtesy of Live Nation

Riley Green has announced his “Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour” North American trek for 2024. Supporting him on arena and amphitheater stages across the nation will be Tracy Lawrence across select dates and Ella Langley across all dates. Bringing his forthcoming album, Ain’t My Last Rodeo to life, the 33-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will run from February 22 through June 1.

Tickets for the jaunt be available beginning Friday, September 15 at 10 AM local time at the artist’s official website. Select markets will go on sale at a later date.

“Ain’t My Last Rodeo is inspired by what I know best: hard work, life outdoors and family and it’s going to be fun adding these new songs to our full set,” says Green. “I’ve been a fan of Tracy Lawrence since I was a kid so I’m looking forward to having him out with us and watching the fans singing along to all his hits. I also really love what Ella Langley is doing –it’s going to be a great time all around.”

Ain’t My Last Rodeo includes the singer’s current single with his former tourmate, “Different “Round Here (Ft. Luke Combs),” and a lot more of his no-gimmick, undeniably Country sound fans have come to know, love and obsess over. Heavily influenced by the rural, small town and slower way of life Green returns to after performing for thousands of fans. Ain’t My Last Rodeo is a window into his experiences, values, pastimes and love of family.

Pre-order Ain’t My Last Rodeo.

RILEY GREEN: “AIN’T MY LAST RODEO” TOUR DATES:

Thu Feb 22 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

Fri Feb 23 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center – ON SALE FRI, OCT 20

Sat Feb 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Thu Feb 29 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Fri Mar 1 – Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

Sat Mar 2 – Cape Girardeau, MO – Show Me Center

Thu Mar 7 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

Fri Mar 8 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center – ON SALE FRI, SEP 22

Sat Mar 9 – Jonesboro, AR – First National Bank Arena

Thu Mar 21 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Fri Mar 22 – Baton Rouge, LA – Raising Cane’s River Center

Sat Mar 23 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Thu Apr 4 – Macon, GA – Macon Amphitheater

Fri Apr 5 – Southaven, MS – Bank Plus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sat Apr 6 – Brandon, MS – Brandon Amphitheater

Thu Apr 18– Tuscaloosa, AL – Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

Fri Apr 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat Apr 20 – Simpsonville, SC – CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Thu Apr 25 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri Apr 26 – Bossier City, LA – Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sat Apr 27 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Wed May 1 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues – ON SALE FRI, OCT 6

Fri May 3 – San Diego, CA – Gallagher Square at Petco Park – ON SALE FRI, OCT 6

Thu May 9 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic

Fri May 10 – Bakersfield, CA – Dignity Health Amphitheatre

Sat May 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Thu May 16 – Airway Heights, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest

Fri May 17 – Everett, WA – Angel Of The Winds Arena – ON SALE TBD

Sat May 18 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Tue May 21 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Thu May 30 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

Fri May 31 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall

Sat Jun 1 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory