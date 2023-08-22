Ringo Starr Announces ‘Rewind Forward’ As Fourth Release In His EP Series

Ringo Starr 'Rewind Forward' artwork - Courtesy: Scott Robert Ritchie

Ringo Starr has announced details of the fourth in his ongoing series of EPs, to be titled Rewind Forward. It will be released on October 13, digitally, on cassette, CD, and 10” vinyl, and includes a song written by Paul McCartney.

The title track will be out on streaming and download services on Friday (25), and the EP features “Shadows On The Wall,” “Feeling The Sunlight,” “Rewind Forward,” and “Miss Jean. Explains Ringo: “‘Rewind Forward’ was something I said out of the blue – it’s just one of those lines like a Hard Day‘s Night. It just came to me.

“But it doesn’t really make sense,” he goes on. “I was trying to explain it to myself and the best I can tell you about what it means is: sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first.”

Starr wrote “Rewind Forward” with his engineer and frequent co-writer Bruce Sugar, of whom the beloved former Beatle said: “We’ve been writing a song now for every EP.” For the rest of the new EP, he collaborates with old and new friends, including his longtime friend in the All Starr Band, Steve Lukather, and his Toto bandmate Joe Williams who wrote “Shadows on the Wall.”

McCartney wrote “Feeling the Sunlight” on the EP, and the final track, “Miss Jean,” was written by Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell from the Heartbreakers with British rock hero Ian Hunter, himself a former member of the All Starr Band. The EP also features contributions by Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, Matt Bissonnette, Torrance Klein, Weston Wilson, Kip Lennon, and Marky Lennon. All of the songs were recorded at Starr’s home studio in Los Angeles with the exception of “Feeling the Sunlight,” which was largely cut in the UK.

Ringo and his All Starr band will begin their fall tour on September 17 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA. They’ll be playing shows in the southwest, midwest, and southeast United States before concluding the itinerary on October 13 in Thackerville, OK.

Pre-order Ringo Starr’s new song “Rewind Forward,” which is released on August 25.