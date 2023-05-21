Lana Del Rey’s Father Rob Grant Shares Meditative New Single ‘Deep Ocean Swells’

Rob Grant – Photo: Chuck Grant (Courtesy of Decca Records)

Opulent soundscape creator–and father of Lana Del Rey–Rob Grant has released his new single “Deep Ocean Swells.” The track is out now courtesy of Decca Records.

The track is the fourth single to be taken from Grant’s upcoming debut album, Lost At Sea, following the release of “Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon,” “Poetry Of Wind And Waves,” and “The Mermaid’s Lullaby.” Lost At Sea is out on Friday June 9. The new single was produced by Luke Howard and it features the Budapest Art Orchestra.

Rob Grant - Deep Ocean Swells (Visualiser)

Speaking about “Deep Ocean Swells,” Rob Grant said: I recorded ‘Deep Ocean Swells’ at the Conway Studios on a beautiful Steinway grand. The piano was able to capture the deep bass notes that rise and fall like the heartbeat of the ocean. If you listen with your eyes closed, you can feel the ocean lifting you up and then rhythmically falling as you are carried away into a dream by the deep swells. Luke Howard added his own magic and beautiful textures to this composition with the Budapest Art Orchestra.”

Grant has enlisted a range of talent to contribute to the making of his debut album, Lost At Sea. Features and writing credits include his daughter Lana Del Rey, while production credits include Jack Antonoff, Luke Howard, Laura Sisk, and Zach Dawes.

Now signed to Decca Records, Rob Grant is set to embark on his next venture as he delves into his newfound career in music. Decca Records boasts an array of world class piano-based artists, including Max Richter, Ludovico Einaudi, Ólafur Arnalds, and Jeff Goldblum and, with its rich tradition of recording piano music from all musical genres, it is the natural home for Rob Grant’s individual artistry.

Pre-order Lost At Sea.

Lost At Sea Tracklist:

Moon Rise Over The Ocean

Setting Sail On A Distant Horizon

Lost at Sea, feat. Lana Del Rey

The Texture Of Dreams

The Poetry Of Wind And Waves

A Beautiful Delirium

Deep Ocean Swells

My Deep Blue Dream

Reflections Of Light On Water

In The Dying Light Of Day: Requiem for Mother Earth

A Delicate Mist Surrounds Me

The Mermaids Lullaby

Song Of The Eternal Sea

Hollywood Bowl, feat. Lana Del Rey