Nick Cannon And Rock-N-Out To Join Rock The Bells Cruise

Wild N Out Live - Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

Rock The Bells in partnership with Sixthman has announced Rock-N-Out on the “Rock The Bells Cruise: A Hip-Hop Experience” starring Nick Cannon with Hitman Holla, Emmanuel Hudson, Justina Valentine, and Radio Big Mack.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy unforgettable performances and unique intimate experiences from Rick Ross, Lil Jon, Big Boi, DJ Jazzy Jeff, MC Lyte, Ghostface Killah, Trina & Trick Daddy, Just Blaze, Big Daddy Kane, Too Short, Slick Rick, DJ Spinderella, Mannie Fresh, Pete Rock, DJ Quik, Rah Digga, EPMD, Bun B, Bahamadia, Grandmaster Caz, DJ Scratch, The Finisher Mister Cee, DJ EPPS, DJ Nina 9, Grandmaster Dee, Technician The DJ, and DJ Critical Hype.

The show will include music, stand-up comedy, and improvised games that feature special surprise guest appearances from the hip-hop icons and legends on the cruise lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is just the latest announcement from the Rock The Bells Cruise, in partnership with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, which sold out in less than a week.

The cruise is the first of its kind, offering an all-inclusive immersive five-day hip-hop experience aboard the Norwegian Pearl. The cruise will set sail from Miami to Bahamas on November 13-November 17, 2023. Hip-hop will be taking over every corner of the ship with themed parties, MC and DJ battles, rap karaoke, interactive graffiti, live podcasts, open mic nights, movie screenings, masterclasses, art galleries, custom grillz, hip-hop dance classes, basketball, and much more.

“The fact that the cruise sold out so quickly shows their continues to be an appetite to celebrating and honoring the culture of hip-hop,” said Rock The Bell’s President James Cuthbert. “We knew we had to go all out for the first cruise of this caliber by adding the Wild N Out crew who has been apart of the culture for decades providing Hip-Hop artists with a platform. We’re excited for what they will bring to the fans onboard.”

Visit Rock the Bells’ official website for more information.