Rush’s Alex Lifeson To Join Gibson Garage For Special Charity Event In Nashville

Gibson is opening the Gibson Garage – the ultimate guitar experience and Nashville’s must-see music destination – early to media and music fans for a special event on Tuesday, August 16, at 11am CT, featuring legendary Rush guitarist, Alex Lifeson.

Fans and media are invited to join Alex Lifeson, along with representatives from the Local Nashville organizations Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital and Room in the Inn, as well as, Gibson’s leadership team, for a special donation event with Gibson’s purpose-driven, philanthropic arm Gibson Gives.

The event is to support music artists and programs at Children’s Hospital-Vanderbilt and Room in the Inn which offer vital services to the local Nashville community.

Elsewhere in Rush-related news, Alex Lifeson reunited with Geddy Lee to perform onstage together at the second evening of South Park‘s 25th anniversary shows in Colorado this week.

Appearing at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday night (August 10), Lee and Lifeson played a rendition of “Closer to the Heart”, from the band’s fifth studio album, 1977’s A Farewell to Kings.

Marking their first performance since the death of their Rush bandmate, drummer Neil Peart, in early 2020, the pair were joined by Primus along with South Park co-creator Matt Stone who played drums. Rush last performed in 2015, before breaking up in 2018.

“This is one of the most amazing moments of my life,” Primus frontman Les Claypool told the audience mid-way through the song. “When I was a young whippersnapper, in my mind, the greatest human being on the planet that held a four-string [bass] in his hand is that man right there, Geddy Lee! That’s f_king Geddy Lee right there.”

Primus were well-placed to back up Lifeson and Lee for the moment. In August 2021, the band kicked off a tour in which they paid tribute to Rush by performing ‘A Tribute to Kings’ in full each night. The initial run concluded in October, with a second leg beginning in April of this year and running for the past few months.

