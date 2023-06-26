Sam Tompkins Announces North American Headline Tour For Fall 2023

Sam Tompkins - North American tour artwork courtesy of Republic Records

Sam Tompkins is set to embark on a 2023 fall headline tour across North America and tickets are on sale now. Visit the artist’s official website for further information.

The jaunt kicks off at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY on September 28. Canvasing the continent, Tompkins will roll through The Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON and Reggie’s in Chicago, IL before gracing the stage of the Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA on October 11. This run concludes at Popscene at The Rickshaw Stop in San Francisco, CA on October 14.

Following widespread demand for its release across social media, Tompkins recently officially shared the fan favorite single “Time Will Fly.” The track’s fragile piano underlines his tangible emotion and soaring vocals. Over this backdrop, he ponders the ups and downs of a turbulent romance. It culminates on an anthemic refrain supercharged by a children’s choir, “Time will fly, run away, it’s alright, it’s one more night.”

Originally recorded in LA and reworked to accompany his recent Hammersmith Apollo headline show announcement video; “Time Will Fly” received an outpouring of love from fans and artists alike including Raye, Timbaland, Logic, Ty Dolla Sign, Berwyn, Justin Bieber, and many more. Charting Sam’s rise from a 16 year old busking on the streets of Brighton to cementing his reputation as one of the fastest rising British male artists with his own headline show at the prestigious Hammersmith Apollo; the video has received millions of views and comments and trended on TikTok.

“Time Will Fly” follows on the heels of “See Me,” which has amassed north of 723.9k Spotify streams and 240K YouTube views on the music video. Beyond plugs from Variance and more, Clash raved, “A plea from the heart, it finds Sam Tompkins at his boldest, and most open – a song about mental health, self-worth, and bad relationships, it finds the songwriter asking to be seen, for his feelings to have value.”

With a huge 2023 planned as his debut album comes quickly into view, Sam Tompkins also heads out on the road for a full EU Tour in November. The tour will follow a summer full of festival appearances, including an appearance at Boardmasters in Cornwall on August 12.

Sam Tompkins has quickly become the Brit artist of choice for huge US stars to collaborate with; Nicki Minaj sampled his song, “Whole” on single “Love In The Way” and JNR Choi’s track, “To The Moon,” featured Sam’s vocal and made waves across the music industry, peaking at #1 on Spotify’s Viral Hits chart. With a literal army of followers moving alongside him, he crashed into the top 10 of the UK album charts with EP ‘who do you pray to’ last year and sells out every venue he puts his name against.

SAM TOMPKINS NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE DATES: FALL 2023:

9/28: Brooklyn, NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/3: Toronto, ONT, The Velvet Underground

10/5: Chicago, IL, Reggies

10/11: Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

10/14: San Francisco, CA, Popscene @ The Rickshaw Stop.

Listen to the best of Sam Tompkins on Apple Music and Spotify.