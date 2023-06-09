Sam Tompkins Shares Acclaimed New Song ‘Time Will Fly’

Sam Tompkins 'Time Will Fly' cover artwork courtesy of Republic Records

Fast-rising UK singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins has released “Time Will Fly,” a song which is already a confirmed favorite among his fanbase.

Originally recorded in LA and reworked to accompany the artist’s recent Hammersmith Apollo headline show announcement video, “Time Will Fly” received an outpouring of love from fans and artists alike including Raye, Timbaland, Logic, Ty Dolla Sign, Berwyn, Justin Bieber and many more.

Charting Tompkins’ irresistible rise from a 16 year old busking on the streets of UK seaside town Brighton to cementing his reputation as one of the fastest rising British male artists with his own headline show at the prestigious Hammersmith Apollo, the video has received millions of views and comments and trended on TikTok and you can see it for yourself below.

Sam Tompkins - Time Will Fly

With a huge 2023 planned as his debut album comes quickly into view, Sam Tompkins will head out on a full EU Tour in November. The tour will follow a packed summer of festival appearances, including supporting Pink at London’s BST Hyde Park on June 24 and an appearance at the Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall on August 12 with a stateside tour on the way.

Tompkins has quickly become the Brit of choice for huge US stars to collaborate with. Nicki Minaj sampled his song “Whole” on single “Love In The Way” and JNR Choi’s track, ‘To The Moon’, featured Tompkins’ vocal and made a major impact on the music industry, peaking atop Spotify’s Viral Hits chart.

Tompkins crashed into the top 10 of the UK album charts with EP ‘who do you pray to’ last year and sells out every venue in his live itinerary. Admired by the likes of Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, as well as UK legends Krept & Konan, Chip and Clean Bandit and with artists like Fred Again, Sam Smith, Bebe Rexha and Drake all having co-signed his work, he has been championed by Jack Saunders and Mollie King on Radio 1 to a diverse selection of publications from Vogue, Wonderland, The Line of Best Fit, Hypebeast to The Sun and become a mainstay on prestigious Spotify playlists.

