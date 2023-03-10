Listen To Samara Joy’s New Duo Version Of ‘Guess Who I Saw Today’

Samara Joy, ‘Guess Who I Saw Today (Duo Version)’ - Photo: Verve Records (Courtesy of Shore Fire Media)

Bronx native Samara Joy, who recently took home awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album at her first-ever Grammys, has shared a piano-vocal duo version of “Guess Who I Saw Today.”

The stripped-down rendition of the tune, which she performed with a full band on her latest studio album Linger Awhile, features four-time Grammy-nominated pianist Gerald Clayton.

Samara Joy - Guess Who I Saw Today (Duo Version / Audio) ft. Gerald Clayton

Since Samara’s Grammy wins last month, Linger Awhile has been rapidly climbing the charts, hitting No.1 on Amazon Best Sellers, Billboard Jazz, Pandora Trendsetters, iTunes, and Amazon’s digital-music and CD-sales, and more.

She’s garnered nearly two billion views on TikTok, and her tour dates all over the world are selling out, including highly-anticipated headline shows at NYC’s Village Vanguard in April. Simultaneously, outlets like Vulture are declaring “jazz is back, baby” and notable artists like Sam Smith are calling her, “my favorite female voice right now.”

Jimmy Fallon said, “unbelievable… she is my jam!,” before Samara’s recent performance of “Guess Who I Saw Today” on The Tonight Show, which marked the young vocalist’s late night TV debut. Other recent TV appearances include the TODAY Show, MSNBC, Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Drew Barrymore.

Linger Awhile, out now on Verve, was recorded by Chris Allen and produced by Matt Pierson and features exemplary musicianship by Pasquale Grasso (guitar), Ben Paterson (piano), David Wong (double bass), and Kenny Washington (drums). The collection finds Samara Joy reinvigorating beloved songs and standards for a fresh audience with her timeless, irresistible sound.

The tracklist is comprised of treasured songs by George Gershwin (“Someone To Watch Over Me”) and Thelonious Monk (“Round Midnight”), and also includes Samara’s original lyrics on Fats Navarro’s “Nostalgia (The Day I knew).”

Following a string of international tour dates, Samara Joy will return to the US for performances in Detroit, Los Angeles, St. Louis, New York City, San Diego, and more this spring and summer.

