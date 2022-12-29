Listen To Sana From TWICE Cover CHEEZE’s ‘Mood Indigo’

Sana, ‘Mood Indigo’ - Photo: YouTube/JYP Entertainment Company

Sana from TWICE is celebrating her birthday with a cover of CHEEZE’s 2016 track “Mood Indigo.” The cover arrives after Tzuyu offered up a version of Ava Max’s “Christmas Without You.”

It was also recently revealed that TWICE closed 2022 as the most streamed female K-Pop group on Spotify in the US. The group – Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu – accumulated nearly 300 million streams on the platform in 2022 alone, which brings their cumulative number to over 5.5 billion streams to date.

SANA MELODY PROJECT "Mood Indigo (CHEEZE)" Cover by SANA

That news arrived on the heels of the group’s announcement on social media that they will release a new single in January 2023, followed by a highly anticipated EP, releasing this coming March.

Additional wins for the group in 2022 include high marks for their 11th mini album, BETWEEN 1&2 which has accumulated millions of streams. Entering the Billboard 200 Album Chart at number three upon its August release, the EP has ranked in at number 21 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales, and number 16 on Top Current Album Sales Year-End charts.

To date, the release currently holds the biggest pure sales week for an album by a female K-Pop act in the U.S. With an impressive 100,000 total units sold in the U.S. alone in its first week, the release extended TWICE’s record for the most top 10 debuts on the chart among all K-Pop female acts.

Other notable Billboard Year-End chart moments include a number 94 ranking on the Top 200 Artist List, making TWICE among the only two K-Pop artists to make this year’s list. The group’s 2021 release Formula Of Love: O+T=<3 made several appearances as well, including Top Album Sales where it ranked in at number 26, and Top Current Album Sales where it ranked at number 22.

Nayeon’s critically praised solo debut IM NAYEON, made chart history upon its summer 2022 release, making her the first K-Pop soloist to ever debut in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart. That release garnered several placements on Billboard’s Year-End lists including World Albums, where it ranked in at number 15, Top Album Sales where it ranked in at number 55, and Top Current Album Sales, where it landed at number 36.

