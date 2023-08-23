Selena Gomez Channels ‘Sex and the City’ Character To Tease ‘Single Soon’

Selena Gomez - Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Selena Gomez is a total “Samantha” in a new TikTok promoting her upcoming single, “Single Soon,” and actress Kim Cattrall approves.

The TikTok shows Gomez lipsyncing one of Cattrall’s Sex and the City scenes, in which a married man excitedly calls Samantha to tell her, “It’s over! I told my wife,” to which Samantha iconically responds, “Who is this?” With the video simply captioned “Single Soon this Friday,” we can assume that the song will capture Samantha’s independent style. The TikTok also features audio of Haddaway’s 1993 hit “What Is Love?” to really deliver the 90s vibes.

Cattrall quoted a post of the TikTok, writing “I approve this message…” with a kiss emoji. It’s a big week for both Selena and Samantha; “Single Soon” drops this Friday, August 25th, while Cattrall’s Samantha will make her long-awaited cameo in the season finale of the Sex and the City reboot series And Just Like That… on Thursday, August 24th.

Last week, Selena announced the new single on Instagram, writing, “Y’all have been asking for new music for a while. Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.” The caption was accompanied by the single cover and some behind-the-scenes shots of what looks to be an upcoming music video. The song will feature production by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

Outside of music, the Rare Beauty founder is embarking on a new philanthropic venture when she hosts the first Rare Impact Fund Benefit on October 4th. The event will be held in Los Angeles at Nya Studios, with all ticket proceeds supporting the Rare Impact Fund. The fund aims to maintain openness regarding mental health stigma and provide education to enquiring youth worldwide.

“There is nothing more important to me than getting young people access to the resources that they need to support their mental health,” Gomez told People in a statement. “This is a personal mission and the reason that I created the Rare Impact Fund. I am incredibly proud to host the inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit and look forward to an inspiring night of raising funds for these lifesaving services and showcasing the impact we have made so far.”

Pre-order “Single Soon.”