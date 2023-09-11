Selena Gomez And Rema Join The Billions Club With ‘Calm Down’

Selena Gomez - Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Selena Gomez once again finds herself in Spotify’s Billions Club, this time thanks to her contribution on Rema’s massive single, “Calm Down.” This marks the first time an African artist-led track has joined the Billions Club.

“It’s a blessing. It’s not just a big win for me, my team and family, it’s also a big one for the culture. I feel really happy and I’m really proud of the fans as well for going back to the song and putting people on the song. Shout out to the DJs and everyone who made this possible,” said Rema when he heard the news from Spotify.

The news continues an extended hot streak for Selena. At the end of last month, she made her highly-anticipated return to music with the liberating breakup anthem “Single Soon.”

Intended as a fun end-of-summer song for her fans while they wait for more new music from her, the new track was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat.

“I’m picking out this dress, trying on these shoes/‘Cause I’ll be single soon,” Gomez celebrates in the euphoric song. “I know he’ll be a mess when I break the news/But I’ll be single soon.”

In the accompanying music video, directed by Philip Andelman, the star gets glammed up to go on a night out with her friends, marking her impending freedom. Along the way, the gang indulges in a karaoke session, dances in the back of a limo, and raises their glasses at a fancy dinner.

The visual had its global broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and across MTV’s global network of channels, as well as on the Paramount Times Square billboards.

Teasing the release earlier this week, Gomez channeled Sex and the City’s Samantha, lipsyncing one of the character’s scenes from the show. In it, a married man excitedly calls Samantha to tell her, “It’s over! I told my wife,” to which Samantha iconically responds, “Who is this?”

Listen to the best of Selena Gomez on Apple Music and Spotify.