SEVENTEEN Celebrates Fifth Anniversary Of Japanese Debut On New Best Of ‘Always Yours’

SEVENTEEN – Photo: Courtesy of Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN has announced details of Always Yours, a new “best of” collection of its Japanese-language songs to mark the anniversary of its debut in the country.

The 13-member K-pop powerhouse first shared a Japanese-language release in 2018 with the EP We Make You. Since then, they have shared a further two EPs and two singles in the language.

In celebration of the fifth anniversary of its Japanese debut – and ahead of its return to the country for a series of live concerts – SEVENTEEN will release digitally on August 22. A physical CD will follow in the US on September 29.

The compilation will feature a total of 27 songs across two discs, including two new original Japanese songs and Japanese versions of the group’s Korean hits.

Always Yours will be available in four editions, with three limited edition versions coming with a photobook with distinct photos in each edition. There will also be a standard edition available. All versions will include a randomly selected photocard, with different types offered in each format.

SEVENTEEN will return to Japan in September, November, and December for a series of shows as part of its Follow tour. It will perform in Tokyo, Saitama, Aichi, Osaka, and Fukuoka, following a pair of kick-off dates in Seoul in July.

The group had its most recent comeback in April with FML, which scored a new career high as it landed at No.2 on the Billboard 200. The mini-album also topped the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts, making it the fourth-largest sales week of 2023 in the US. FML broke records for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and first week worldwide, with 3.99M+ and 4.55M+ copies sold, respectively.

Pre-order Always Yours. View SEVENTEEN’s tour itinerary below.

Jul 21 – Seoul, SK – Gocheok Sky Dome

Jul 22 – Seoul, SK – Gocheok Sky Dome

Sep 6 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Dome

Sep 7 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Dome

Nov 23 – Saitama, JP – Belluna Dome

Nov 24 – Saitama, JP – Belluna Dome

Nov 30 – Aichi, JP – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Dec 2 – Aichi, JP – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Dec 3 – Aichi, JP – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Dec 7 – Osaka, JP – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Dec 9 – Osaka, JP – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Dec 10 – Osaka, JP – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Dec 16 – Fukuoka, JP – Fukuoka PayPay Dome

Dec 17 – Fukuoka, JP – Fukuoka PayPay Dome