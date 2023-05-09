SEVENTEEN’s ‘FML’ Hits No.2 On Billboard 200

SEVENTEEN - Photo: PLEDIS Entertainment (Courtesy of The Oriel Co.)

K-pop icons SEVENTEEN reached a career high on the Billboard charts with their 10th Mini Album FML. The group hit No.1 on the Artist 100 while FML debuted at No.2 on the Billboard 200 and No.1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts, making it the fourth largest sales week of 2023 in the U.S.

The act also set new records with FML for the highest-selling K-pop album in its first day and week worldwide with 3.99M+ copies and 4.55M+ copies sold respectively. FML is SEVENTEEN’s fifth consecutive album to chart within the Billboard 200.

The album was hyped since it was first announced. The project arrived on the heels of the historic news that pre-orders for the release surpassed 4.64 million, the largest number of pre-orders ever in the history of K-pop.

With FML, SEVENTEEN offered two lead singles—“F__k My Life” and “Super”—for the first time since their debut. The group’s leader S.COUPS said, “Our new album contains both the music we want to present and the messages we want to convey,” commenting on the two tracks of contrasting nature that boast the act’s flair as both K-pop performance icons and a companion to their fans and their listeners.”

“F__k My Life” captures a state of mind engulfed with negative thoughts, speaking to the everyday stories of people just making it through life. Instead of trying to comfort those in distress with words in vain, SEVENTEEN chooses to tell itself to ‘Fight for my life.’ By doing so, the 13 members subtly but surely let those tuning in know that at the very least, they will always be on ‘your’ side doing the same.

In a change of pace, “Super” is an alternative Jersey club track accompanied by a blockbuster performance. The members and over 200 dancers featured in the music video shed light on the value of ‘coming together as one,’ as the single-minded crew delivers a complex and powerful choreography of a never-before-seen scale.

