Shawn Mendes Unveils ‘Lyle, Lyle Crocodile’ Song ‘Heartbeat’

Shawn Mendes – Photo: Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Shawn Mendes has unveiled a new song, “Heartbeat,” for the soundtrack of the upcoming movie, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile.

The full soundtrack and film are both set to be released next week (October 7). The Canadian superstar provides the voice for the titular character in the family-friendly film.

“Heartbeat” is one of a number of tracks that Mendes appears on for the OST, and takes the form of an upbeat piano-led pop song. “Heartbeat/It speeds up whenever you want me,” he sings on the bright chorus. “What you got, I want it all week/I need that, I wanna be wherever you are, wherever you are.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Heartbeat (From the Lyle, Lyle Crocodile Original Motion Picture Soundtrack / Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

“Got to write this song with some of my favorites,” Mendes wrote on Twitter following the song’s release alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the recording of the song.

The star is also credited as a performer on a further seven songs on the OST, with him teaming up with his co-stars Javier Bardem on “Take A Look At Us Now” and a reprise of that track, and with Constance Wu on “Rip Up The Recipe.” Elsewhere, the soundtrack features appearances from Stevie Wonder on “Sir Duke” and Elton John on “Crocodile Rock,” while some of the original songs on the record were penned by the songwriting team behind The Greatest Showman.

According to an official synopsis, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile is based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber and brings the story to life through live-action/CGI musical comedy. “When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and new friends,” it reads.

The release of “Heartbeat” follows Mendes launching the “Wonder of Music” program in his hometown of Toronto, with funding from the Shawn Mendes Foundation. The program, to which a $1 million commitment was made, will provide music therapy and education at the Hospital for Sick Children, known throughout the city as SickKids.

Buy or stream “Heartbeat.”