Sky Ferreira Announces 2024 UK And Ireland Tour

Sky Ferreira - Photo: Rune Hellestad- Corbis/ Corbis via Getty Images

Sky Ferreira has announced a UK and Ireland headlining tour set to touch down next year. She’ll kick off the run in mid-March and perform in Dublin, Glasgow, London, Brighton, and more. Check out the full slate below.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on general sale at 10am BST this Thursday (September 28). A pre-sale begins at the same time on Wednesday.

This new run continues dates Ferreira announced in support of the 10th anniversary of her influential debut album Night Time, My Time.

Earlier this year, Sky played a short leg of summer dates as part of an anniversary celebration of the promoter Minty Boi. Her first shows since 2019 saw her visiting five cities across Maryland, Delaware, and California, but fans outside of those three states may get a chance to see her on one of the newly-announced extended dates.

Her 10-city US trek begins on November 25th in Pomona, California, before she continues on to make stops in Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Madison, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston before a finale show at New York’s Webster Hall on December 11.

It’s still unknown when Sky’s long-awaited second album Masochism will drop, but fans got a taste of the record last year with the single “Don’t Forget.”

That track followed a 2019 single, “Downhill Lullaby” and a Charli XCX collaboration, “Cross You Out,” released the same year. Fans have also been able to see Sky in a number of film and TV projects in the years following Night Time’s release, including a role in the reboot of Twin Peaks and in the film Baby Driver, for which she also contributed a cover of The Commodores’ “Easy” to the soundtrack.

Visit Sky Ferreira’s official website for more information.

Sky Ferreira UK and Ireland Tour Dates:

March

17 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

19 – SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow

20 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

22 – Project House, Leeds

24 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

26 – KOKO, London

29 – Marble Factory, Bristol

31 – O2 Academy, Oxford

April

01 – Concorde 2, Brighton