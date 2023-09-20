Sky Ferreira Announces 10-Show Autumn Tour

Sky Ferreira - Photo: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

It’s almost the 10-year anniversary of Sky Ferreira‘s influential debut album Night Time, My Time, and now the singer has announced a string of autumn 2023 tour dates, starting this November.

Earlier this year, Sky played a short leg of summer dates as part of an anniversary celebration of the promoter Minty Boi. Her first shows since 2019 saw her visiting five cities across Maryland, Delaware, and California, but fans outside of those three states may get a chance to see her on one of the newly-announced extended dates.

Her 10-city trek begins on November 25th in Pomona, California, before she continues on to make stops in Dallas, Austin, Atlanta, Madison, Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Boston before a finale show at New York’s Webster Hall on December 11th. See a full list of dates below.

Ticket presale will kick off tomorrow, Thursday September 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster (use code STUDIO.) The general on sale will begin Friday September 22nd at 10:00 a.m. ET.

It’s still unknown when Sky’s long-awaited second album Masochism will drop, but fans got a taste of the record last year with the single “Don’t Forget.”

That track followed a 2019 single, “Downhill Lullaby” and a Charli XCX collaboration, “Cross You Out,” released the same year. Fans have also been able to see Sky in a number of film and TV projects in the years following Night Time’s release, including a role in the reboot of Twin Peaks and in the film Baby Driver, for which she also contributed a cover of The Commodores’ “Easy” to the soundtrack.

Sky Ferreira 2023 Tour Dates:

11/25 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/29 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

11/30 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven

12/04 – Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl

12/06 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/07 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

12/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

12/10 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

12/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall