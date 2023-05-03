Sky Ferreira Announces Summer Tour Dates Ahead Of ‘Night Time, My Time’ Anniversary

Sky Ferreira - Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Last week, Sky Ferreira took to Instagram to post a shot lounging on a piano, writing the caption, “see you this summer.” Now, the singer has announced five American tour dates: three all-ages shows in California, one in Delaware, and one in Maryland.

The shows are being billed as part of an anniversary celebration of the promoter Minty Boi. The announcement additionally promises that more dates, including the east coast, are coming soon, with tickets going on sale this Thursday, May 4, at 10 am PST.

This is the first major news from Sky since last year’s single release, “Don’t Forget,” but it’s still unknown when her album Masochism will drop. “Don’t Forget” was Sky’s third project released since her influential debut 2013 album Night Time, My Time, following a 2019 single, “Downhill Lullaby” and a Charli XCX collaboration, “Cross You Out,” released the same year. As the ten-year anniversary of Night Time approaches, this summer’s live shows will give fans the chance to once again hear their favorite tracks live.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans were also able to see Sky in a number of film and TV projects in the years following Night Time’s release, including episodes of the reboot of Twin Peaks and films such as The Trust and Baby Driver, contributing a cover of The Commodores’ “Easy” to the latter’s soundtrack.

Speaking to Vulture last year about her upcoming album, Sky expressed her attitude towards making music, explaining, “I do think there is a distinctive thing where it’s like, Oh, that’s a Sky Ferreira song. I’ve never tried to be someone else. I do feel like it still sounds like me. I don’t like just one type of song or one type of genre. It’s really finding a balance and trying to tie it together. Basically, I just like to make what I like, and my point gets across somehow in between.”

Visit the official artist site for ticket details, and see the tour itinerary below.

June 29 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

June 30 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

July 6 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom

July 7 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

July 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Vermont