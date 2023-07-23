SleazyWorld Go Links Up With Luh Tyler For ‘Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It’

SleazyWorld Go - Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Breakout rapper SleazyWorld Go teams up with another rising star Luh Tyler for the city boy anthem of the summer, “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It.”

Both selected as 2023 XXL Freshmen, Sleazy and Tyler have an undeniable chemistry together on the mic. The video is a fresh take on Flava Flav’s The Flavor Of Love show, where beautiful baddies pine for the love of both Sleazy and Tyler. This single comes as SleazyWorld Go prepares to release his forthcoming debut album.

SleazyWorld Go - Don't Get Ya Feelings In It (ft Luh Tyler) [Official Video]

Recently, SleazyWorld Go shared “Off The Court” with Polo G, produced by Einer Bankz. “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It” finds Sleazy balancing an aggressive flow with unbothered delivery and menacing punch lines that he has become known for. With “Don’t Get Ya Feelings In It” and “ Off The Court,” Sleazy marks a new chapter after a landmark 2022 where he earned RIAA Platinum Certification for “Sleazy Flow” ft. Lil Baby and then dropped back to back to back heat with “Step 1” featuring Offset, “Glitches” with G Herbo, and his mixtape Where The Shooters Be.

Earlier this year, SleazyWorld Go was announced by Spotify as an Artist To Watch in 2023, and iHeartRadio announced him as nominee for Best New Hip Hop Artist. He continued his hot streak by kicking off 2023 with the release of “Robbers & Villains,” a tight two-minute heater about expecting the unexpected, growing up in an environment like he did in Grand Rapids, MI, and then later in Kansas City, MO.

He doubled down with the February 2023 release of Where The Shooters Be 2, a creative continuation of the initial mixtape with five additional new tracks. With WTSB2, Sleazy built upon what he already accomplished—adding heaters like “Catfish,” while getting reflective on “Peter Pan,” and testing out a new flow on standout track, “Skipper.”

