Sleep Token Release New Single ‘Chokehold’

Sleep Token - Photo: Andy Ford courtesy of Spinefarm

Mysterious UK alt-metal outfit Sleep Token have released a new single “Chokehold” through Spinefarm.

“Chokehold” is a wrought, yet highly melodic new track. It arrives with a suitably dark, strange and enigmatic video, which you can check out below.

Sleep Token - Chokehold

Watch this video on YouTube Click to load video

Sleep Token’s most recent studio album, the acclaimed This Place Will Become Your Tomb was released in September 2021 via Spinefarm. The 12-track offering delved further into the enigmatic universe of Sleep Token, pushing boundaries and blurring genres, whilst retaining their signature sound.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beneath the Sleep Token banner, lies the unique, broad-based vision of one individual – anonymous, silent, masked, armed with a staggering vocal range, a deft touch on the keyboards, plus a live approach that is never less than fully engaged. The UK underground entity only known as Sleep Token, fronted by Vessel, began the Sundowning ritual on June 20, 2019 with “The Night Does Not Belong To God.” Sleep Token began to release their ‘offerings’ bi-weekly, released Thursday’s at Sundown BST with accompanying visualizers.

Also in 2021, Sleep Token headlined the second stage at the historic Download Pilot event. Their performance was a standout, with Upset dubbing it “The most truly engaging, absolutely unmissable, performance of the weekend.” Elsewhere, The Telegraph called it “impressively accomplished,” whilst Distorted Sound claimed ST delivered “what was comfortably the most mesmerizing, enchanting, incredible set I have ever seen.”

As they enter 2023, Sleep Token are set to perform some of their biggest UK shows to date with support from Northlane. For further information on the dates, visit Sleep Token’s official website.

Sleep Token play the following UK headline shows in January 2023:

January 17: O2 Academy, Birmingham [SOLD OUT]

January 18: Barrowlands, Glasgow

January 19: Albert Hall Manchester [SOLD OUT]

January 21: O2 Academy, Bristol [SOLD OUT]

January 22: O2 Brixton Academy, London

Listen to the best of Sleep Token on Apple Music and Spotify.